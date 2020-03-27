The sanitary alert for the coronavirus can lead to a deep economic crisis in our country and also in our football. The clubs fear losses of tens of millions of euros, and two of them have already chosen to file a Temporary Employment Regulation File. The first entity to formalize its ERTE was Barcelona, ​​and its neighbor, Espanyol, has followed, that this Friday has announced the measure, adopted unilaterally and that directly affects the staff of the first parakeet team.

«Espanyol, as a consequence of the temporary suspension of the competition and the exceptional situation we are experiencing, has just submitted to the labor authority a file of temporary employment regulation (ERTE) due to force majeure. This request has just been made unilaterally for reasons of urgency and responsibility towards the entity and all its members, “explains the Catalan club in its statement.

In addition, he adds that those affected have been sympathetic due to the complex situation: “Those affected by this measure have been duly informed and have shown understanding and respect, a fact that the club wants to thank in these complex moments. The measure affects the players, first coaches, second coaches and physical trainers of the men’s and women’s first team, Espanyol B and Juveniles A and B. The requested measure consists of a reduction in working hours of 70%. It is contemplated that those affected maintain certain physical activity with individual training plans as long as the competition cannot be resumed ».

A parallel negotiating table opens

Thus, according to the parakeet club, negotiations will begin with the members of the first team: “At the same time that the club informed of this decision, the players of the first team and the parties involved have decided by mutual agreement open a negotiating table in order to assess the situation, to be able to monitor events and, where appropriate, adopt additional measures or decisions based on events that affect the competition.

“The RCD Espanyol first team squad, once the club is aware of the situation, understands the urgency and sensitivity of the situation and has shown his will and willingness to reach a friendly agreement with the club without having to take more drastic labor measures, allowing the club to flexibilize the terms of the most immediate salary assets with the sole objective of safeguarding and helping from its position that the club get ahead in these bad times. The staff has expressed its commitment with the entity appealing to its responsibility and placing the club’s future ahead of everything “, adds the note, which also states that” the general management and the sports management have voluntarily decided an annual reduction in their salaries equivalent to the annual loss of those affected ».