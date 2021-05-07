Espanyol, 31 days in direct ascent

Espanyol will once again be in the First Division. It’s a matter of time. Mathematics says that this weekend the odds rise to 88.8%. The science that studies the property of numbers also states that If Espanyol scores a point in Romareda this coming Saturday it will be a top-flight team in Spanish football. Coming home a year later.

Nobody can say that it was not what was expected but going up to Second is not an easy task. The blue and white team has experienced it in their own flesh. By squad, by names, by purely the individual quality of the team, Espanyol was the clear candidate for direct promotion. But in the hell of the silver division it is not only valid with the figures, with the cracks. You have to prove it in the field and above all learn to survive. Not to fall into the soul well when things go wrong. They all have stages of crisis.

the start of the parakeet Up to now, 37 days of the SmartBank League have been played. Espanyol has been in a direct promotion position in 31 of them. The start of Espanyol was good. He became the first leader of the season with a 3-0 win over Albacete but quickly fell to fourth place, out of direct promotion, after a goalless draw on matchday two against Mallorca. A warning that came in handy to link three consecutive victories to re-enter the promotion zone on day four. The first setback arrived, in Vallecas, but Vicente Moreno’s team did not move from the leadership.

First pothole

Espanyol linked ten days in a row at the top and the euphoria was beginning to set in Cornellá. Then came the first slope of the season. Draw in Fuenlabrada and two defeats in a row against Girona and Leganés. The blow was such that Vicente Moreno’s men went from reigning in Second to falling to fourth place.

It took two days to recover and return to the most noble area of ​​the table and five to snatch the lead from a practically intractable Mallorca. They did it big. Beating Almería at home with the now legendary goal by Raúl de Tomás from beyond the center of the field. They did not know that after five consecutive victories, the fall was going to be even greater than the previous one.

Earthquake in 2021

It all started in Las Palmas. That defeat in the Canary Islands in the first game of the new year began a series of only three victories in ten league games. Not counting the elimination in the Copa del Rey against Osasuna. A streak that almost cost Masanasa’s coach his job. Patience, another key aspect to highlight at Espanyol. They gave him confidence, they bet on him in the hard and Moreno has responded with a season finale to frame.

Espanyol now has 14 days in a row without losing and despite spending days 28 and 29 in a cold zone, the parrots rose again to the top on day 31 and have never left the first place again. Seven victories in the last eight days at a time when his most direct rivals have failed the most. The best example, Almería, which reaches the decisive stage with only two victories in the last ten games. The Andalusians did not forgive their coach José Gomes and now with the arrival of Rubi they are preparing the promotion play-offs, except for the catastrophe of Mallorca in second place.

Precisely the whole of the Catalan coach can bring Espanyol’s promotion to Primera even closer today. If the Almeria are not able to beat Tenerife at Heliodoro, Espanyol could go up even losing to Zaragoza. Leganés, who plays on Monday in Vallecas, would come into play. In definitive accounts, if Espanyol lose, Almería and Leganés are obliged to win to avoid promotion. 27 possible combinations. 88.8%.