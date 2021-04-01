ESO students perceive science worse in Spain since the pandemic began

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Obligatory Secondary Education (ESO) students have worsened their perception of science in Spain, being 7% lower than before confinement, according to a study carried out by the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) and the Camilo José Cela University in a project co-financed by the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology.

Young people surveyed fail science in Spain with 4.6 compared to Europe and 4.1 with respect to science in the rest of the world, data that feed this sinking of the perception of science in our country.

“It is worrying that the perception of science in Spain is so poor compared to other countries. This study shows that ESO students they already have a perspective of a precarious and limited situation of Science in Spain. And this, unfortunately, results in ideas and feelings about future elections being formed at these ages ”, he analyzes Jose Antonio Lopez Moreno, researcher at the Department of Psychobiology and Methodology in Behavioral Sciences of the UCM.

It is worrying that the perception of science in Spain is so poor compared to other countries

Jose Antonio Lopez Moreno

In the study “National Evaluation of the scientific culture in Compulsory Secondary Education ”, more than 8,000 ESO students from twelve autonomous communities with ages between twelve and sixteen have participated.

“Initially, the objective of the study was to evaluate the perception of Science and Scientific Culture in ESO students. But when the pandemic began, it changed and it was proposed to evaluate the students who had participated before the pandemic once they had returned to classes. In this way we had a natural experiment: students observed before and during the pandemic. The hypothesis was that the perception of science should have changed in ESO students due to all the events related to science. Covid-19”, Says López Moreno.

Infection increases mistrust

Among the results that have attracted the most attention to the researchers are that the students who had been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus they scored significantly lower in that Science meant progress (-9.9%) or that Science was useful (-11.2%) and found it more boring (+15%) compared to students who had not been infected.

“This” contempt “for the usefulness of science in students who had been infected could be explained because, or they are those who have behaviors more than risk of infections or because, after being infected, their belief in the usefulness of science has diminished ”, explains the UCM researcher.

62% of ESO students surveyed affirm that they have had a friend with Covid-19

Despite these assessments, the surveyed students rate scientists as intelligent (42.3%) hard-working (25.1%) and wise (10.7%). On the other hand, when asked about the words that do not characterize a scientist, they answered: being a liar (17.7%), an athlete (13.7%) and a politician (10.3%).

Other conclusions of the work are that 62% of ESO students affirm that they have had a friend with Covid-19, time spent in cultural activities has been replaced by the use of video games in ESO students and that the use of the Internet and social media it has increased between 15 and 7% depending on the day of the week.

“Prevention programs in the abuse of new technologies they would be more justified due to the Covid-19 pandemic. May this whole scenario serve as training on how to incorporate new technologies into education ”, López Moreno concludes.

Source: UCM

Rights: Creative Commons.