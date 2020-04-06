Esmeralda Ugalde has not stopped being present on the small screen these days, as the host of the television program “Grupero Heart”. But the girl does not stop missing her favorite places, and so she showed it in her most recent publication in Instagram.

The sister of Ana Barbara shared an image in which she shows off her tan, wearing a fringed black bikini; apparently he is shown on the beach in Tulum, and he wrote this message accompanying the photo: “I miss you, I want to see you 🌊😍 and I know that when I see you you will be more beautiful because you have rested a little from us humans. Hopefully this whole situation will bring out the best in us 🙏🏻❤️ ”.

Pleasing her fans and encouraging them to exercise these days, Esmeralda has also posed at Instagram with sportswear, thus showing that she has never stopped getting fit, something that is normal for her.

