Esmeralda Ugalde asks Cancún not to leave home and avoid the spread of COVID 19

Actress and singer Esmeralda Ugalde, I send a strong and emotional greeting to the people of Cancun, took advantage of digital media to send a nice video In which she emphasized following the instructions raised by the authorities, the pretty woman has many fans in this Caribbean city of Mexico.

Esmeralda Ugalde, recently recorded the music video “Besitos y Tragos” in Cancun and Puerto Morelos, this woman has a fascination for the tourist destination, where she is very loved by the inhabitants, a couple of months ago she participated as a judge to choose the kings of the carnival of this year 2020 and was very close to his followers.

Currently it has joined a campaign carried out by celebrities who constantly take a break in Cancun, these videos encourage people not to leave their homes and stay in them as long as possible, this to try to prevent the spread of the virus and thus also of the COVID 19 disease.

So far this initiative has been a success and artists such as Margarita Magaña, María José, Yurem Rojas, Pedro Prieto and the winner of the Academia Bicentenario Esmeralda Ugalde have joined who join this group of celebrities to try to make a difference and supporting the city you like so much.

Cancun is in phase 3, and in the words of Hugo López Gatell himself, the city will soon enter a stage in which contagions will decrease, this news is good since tourism could be reactivated throughout the state of Quintana. Roo, since in the city of Cancun is the main airport in Latin America.

