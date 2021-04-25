Esmeralda Pimentel confesses that she experienced a strong depression

“I think I have never shared this, but a while ago I was going through a super strong depression because all the castings that I did for Mexico and for literal Latin America everyone rejected me for having short hair,” said the actress from her campervan prior to start your first day of work.

Esmeralda Pimentel. (Instagram / Esmeralda Pimentel)

With the aim of encouraging her followers not to stop fighting for their dreams, Esmeralda added: “When this audition came, a lot of super magical things began to happen and today I am here in Vancouver as part of a project that I and my family we saw and of which I always wanted to be a part ”.

“The only thing I want to tell you is (that) never stop believing in you, never allow anyone to destroy your dreams and in the most difficult moments keep fighting, keep believing in yourself and I swear that life will reward in the best way ”.