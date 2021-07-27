Esmeralda Falcón, first Mexican boxer in the history of the Olympic Games

Esmeralda Falcon Reyes got the Olympic place in the women’s 60 kg category boxing, will become the first woman that represents Mexico in this sport in the Olympic Games.

In interview for As México, Esmeralda told us how they gave her the news, “I felt a lot of emotion, a lot of joyBut there was this feeling that I still couldn’t believe it. When I saw the news on social networks I could not contain myself and I cried because it is to have been able to make a dream come true. Contreras spoke to me, He told me that he already had the first confirmed place and it had been mine”.

The “Pantera” won the bronze medal at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games Y gold in the Central American and Caribbean Sports Games Barranquilla 2018She knows that this triumph is for her but especially for women’s boxing. I felt that we opened doors and that we broke boundaries in our discipline, achieving a qualification for the Olympic Games, is screaming and saying that we have the same ability to box as men, that we have the right to have equal opportunities, that we are capable of doing what our minds think ”.

Falcón recalled the first time he visited the facilities of the Mexican Olympic Committee and saw the Olympic wall “I told my coach, what do I have to do so that my name is here. Well, you have to go to an Olympiad. How do I do that?. Well, you have to do a process, I told him, I’m going to do it and my name is going to be here ”.

The The path of the Central American champion has not been easy, started boxing late at the age of 18 years and no one wanted to train her because she was a woman, until she found Xochimilco Mayor’s Office to Raúl Martínez.

Emerald I was studying I would act and for the intense work switched to Physical Education but he did not stop studying. Some boxing figures Those he admires are: Mariana “Barby” Juárez, Laila Ali, Jackie Nava, Ana María Torres, Óscar Valdez and Martín Escamilla, the latter taught him to respect boxing.

The next competitor in Tokyo 2020 says something to Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez “That I am going to give myself in the same way that they have. Something that I admire a lot about Canelo is that he is a disciplined personHe is a boxer that each fight teaches us that he is forging himself and that he is acquiring new resources. What I like is that he has broken the stereotype of the boxer. Everyone has a boxer in the concept that he does not study, that he lives off boxing, that he depends on it. As boxers, of course, we can study, we have the ability, we cannot just dedicate ourselves to throwing punches ”.

Esmeralda Falcon will seek to demonstrate in Tokyo 2020 that being a woman, he does boxing because he can and why he wants to, “You tell me Tokyo and I say, I must fight for the medal”

Finally, he told us about his tattoo, a panther, “I tattooed it because my dad was the one who gave me Esmer “La Pantera” Falcón. My dad told me, panthers are smart, quiet, and every time you fight you watch your opponent, you’re crouching trying “

The July 27 will be when the preliminary fights begin in the 60 kg category at Tokyo 2020