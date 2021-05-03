Esmé Bianco (‘Game of Thrones’) sues Marilyn Manson for sexual abuse

The lawsuit against Marilyn manson for sexual abuse has already been formalized at the hands of Esmé Bianco in the US Court for the Central District of California, according to IndieWire. Last April 30th the actress of Game of Thrones resolved to take legal action against the singer (whose real name is Brian Warner), about two months after the first accusations of this kind arose at the hands of his ex-partner Evan Rachel Wood. In February, Bianco joined Wood’s allegations, claiming that she was sexually assaulted and abused during her relationship with Manson in 2011. Shortly thereafter, the musician was fired from Creepshow Y American Gods (before this last series was canceled).

Bianco’s charges not only apply to Manson, but also to his former manager, Tom ciulla. In addition to the accusations of sexist violence, the actress who played Ros on the HBO series also accuses Manson and Ciulla of having violated human trafficking laws. It happened when they both convinced her to fly from London to Los Angeles with the promise of shooting both a video clip of I Want to Kill You Like They Do in Movies as an adaptation of the work of Lewis Carroll. None of these works saw the light, and Manson even locked Bianco in a room to prevent him from escaping.

As we can read in Bianco’s lawsuit: “Mr. Warner used drugs and threats to coerce Mrs. Bianco on several occasions. Mr. Warner raped mrs. Bianco in May 2011 or around that date “. The musician would have committed “Sexual acts” when the actress was unconscious, and these acts would include “Spanking, biting, cutting and whipping on the lady’s buttocks, breasts and genitalia. Bianco for his sexual gratification, all without the consent of the applicant ”. Regarding the trip to Los Angeles, Manson would have promised “Job opportunities that were never fulfilled” Y “By meddling in the visa process for mrs. Bianco was able to control her by threatening to withdraw her support if she disliked her ”.

Complementing the demand, Bianco has also published a statement. “As millions of survivors like me are painfully aware, our legal system is far from perfect,” it reads in this. “That is why I have helped create the Phoenix Law, a law that provides precious additional healing time for thousands of survivors of sexist violence. But while I fight for a fairer legal system, I also pursue my right to hold my abuser accountable, using all means at my disposal. “

“For too long my attacker has gone unpunished thanks to money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye,” continues. “Despite the many courageous women who have denounced Marilyn Manson, many survivors remain silent and some of these voices will never be heard. I want to raise mine and help stop Brian Warner from destroying more lives, and allow other victims to seek justice. “

Manson’s answer

As can also be read in the indictment, Manson would have forced Bianco to do “Unpaid jobs like serving and preparing food for him and his guests, cleaning his apartment, consulting for his album, doing unacredited vocals on the Born Villain album, and being offered to his guests and bandmates to be spanked”. The musician distanced himself from Ciulla in February and has denied all charges: “My intimate relationships have always been totally consensual. Regardless of how and why others want to misrepresent the past, that’s the truth. “, has come to declare.

Manson also does not grant truth to the accusations of Evan Rachel Wood, and his lawyer has spoken along the same lines. Howard E. King. “This lawsuit was only filed when my client refused to be extorted by mrs. Bianco and to give in to their outrageous demands based on things that never happened. We will vigorously respond to these allegations in court and we are confident that we will prevail. “ Now the matter is in the hands of the judicial system.