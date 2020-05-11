Related news

The extreme volatility of the markets and the lack of return on more conservative assets has pushed many Europeans to launch investment in the stock market and other markets. Some ‘newbies’ that the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has wanted “Draw attention” to the risks they face with your decision. Even more before the current panorama.

The European markets supervisor not only catches the eye of these first-time or inexperienced investors. ESMA also reminds investment services companies that continues to closely monitor compliance with all transparency obligations and adaptation of products established by MiFID II and the other current regulations.

The wake-up call explains that “in these moments in which the market suffers greater volatility, the duties of the companies that provide principal or auxiliary investment services with respect to their clients are even greater, especially when clients start investing or they have limited knowledge or experience in this area ”.

This warning, which has been echoed by national supervisors such as the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), comes after several of these organizations have observed “a significant increase in the number of investment accounts opened by retail customers. ” All this in a context in which the coronavirus epidemic “and the measures adopted by countries to prevent its spread are having a huge impact on the economy and financial markets around the world.”

The statement issued by ESMA specifically points to “high volatility in the market and an increase in market, credit and liquidity risks” A cocktail is missing which, in his opinion, results in “highly uncertain and unprecedented market circumstances”.

Therefore, reminds investment firms of their obligation to “act honestly, fairly and professionally in the best interest of its clients when providing investment or auxiliary services, as well as complying with the corresponding rules of conduct ”.

The European supervisor insists that this neatness in advising and marketing investment products must be extreme in the case of “the more complex financial instruments” In this sense, the institution emphasizes on several occasions the attention that in the current market situation should be paid to the fulfillment of the suitability and convenience requirements.

