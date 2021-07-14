eSIM support comes to Amazfit smartwatches

The Amazfit watch catalog continues to grow. The company has announced the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE, a (another) version of the Amazfit GTR 2 that, this time, comes with support for eSIM, which means that the watch will be able to make and receive calls regardless of whether or not it is connected to the mobile.

According to the Amazfit statement, it seems that in principle it will only be compatible with Movistar and its eSIM service. The Amazfit GTR 2 LTE will cost 249 euros (the Amazfit GTR 2 Classic came out for 179 euros) and in Spain it can be purchased on Amazon and the company’s website in the third quarter of 2021.

Amazfit GTR 2 technical sheet

AMAZFIT GTR 2 LTE

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

46.4 x 46.4 x 10.7 mm

39 grams without strap

SCREEN

1.39-inch AMOLED

Resolution 454 x 454 pixels

326 dpi

STRAP

22 mm

GEOPPOSITIONING

GPS + GLONASS

SENSORS

Accelerometer sensor

BioTracker 2

Gyroscope sensor

Air pressure sensor

Ambient light sensor

BUTTONS

Yes

WATERPROOF

5 ATM

DRUMS

471 mAh

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth 5.0

2.4 GHz WiFi

REQUIREMENTS

Android 5.0 or higher

iOS 10.0 or higher

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Amazon Alexa

Anti-fingerprint coating

PAI metric

eSIM

PRICE

249 euros

The key is in the eSIM

For practical purposes, the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE is the same as the Amazfit GTR 2. The only difference, a priori, is the compatibility with eSIM. An eSIM or virtual SIM is a SIM card integrated in the device itself. You do not have to insert a physical card, but normally the SIM is “imported” from the mobile itself.

The Amazfit GTR 2 already had a microphone and speakers to allow the reception of calls, but that was only possible if we had the watch connected to the mobile. With the eSIM this is no longer necessary, since it is the watch itself that is connected to the mobile network. Simply put, the eSIM gives you some independence.

Otherwise, the clock doesn’t seem to change too much. A priori, it is still the same smartwatch with a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and 454 x 454 pixels resolution, integrated GPS chip, SpO2 sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4 GHz WiFi, 90 sports modes and 471 mAh of battery.

In that sense, it remains to be seen how LTE connectivity affects autonomy. The standard model has a typical declared autonomy of 14 days and up to 38 days with basic use, but being constantly connected to the mobile network can be a small sacrifice. We will have to wait to find out.

Versions and price of the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE

As we said before, the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE will be available in the third quarter of 2021 for 249 euros. It can be purchased on Amazon and the Amazfit website and, for now, it is unknown if there will be several versions or just one.