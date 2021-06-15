ESHE organizes the first Escape Room for nursing with a free master’s degree and expert as main prizes

Share

If you like Escape Rooms, you are a nurse and you want to get a master’s degree or an expert totally free: ESHE offers you the perfect opportunity.

The specialized training company in health sciences, European School Health Education (ESHE), has organized its first Nursing Escape Room in your website. A puzzle that is characterized by being innovative, fun and, most importantly, in which Anyone, from anywhere, can participate.

What exactly is this game about? The company has hidden multiple clues and riddles on his website that the participant must discover. To do this, he will have the help of Carolina, a nurse who is beginning her first day of residence.

As the game progresses, the participant will go uncovering clues, which, in the end, will lead you to your reward. This way, with the clues you have gathered, you will have to guess various coupons:

If you are the first to guess the Master Coupon, you will get a master’s degree completely free. If you are the first to guess the Expert Coupon, you will get an expert completely free. If you can guess the Coupon for the courses, you will get an additional 30% discount on the prices that are on your website that day.

This Escape Room will be held on Friday June 18 and will start at 9:00 a.m.. From the company, they encourage those interested to subscribe to their newsletter to do not miss the news related to this event.