ESG assets hit new highs in Europe

The latest study by the Luxembourg Fund Industry Association (ALFI), which represents the region’s largest fund market, points to record levels of € 1.12 trillion ($ 1.14 trillion) of cash flows. towards strategies with ESG considerations last year.

Consequently, 11% of European assets under management are now in sustainable funds, and this study reveals that Luxembourg remains the main domicile, with sustainable funds representing 371 billion euros at the end of 2020, accounting for 44% of total net flows in the European market.

The study also comments that total sustainable assets have more than doubled since 2018, highlighting the idea that growth in some areas of ESG investing is approaching an exponential level. “Large investors, pension funds, as well as institutional ones have already said that in one or two years they will no longer consider conventional funds,” according to the words of Marc-André Bechet, ALFI’s deputy general manager.

Fund managers and fund selectors are allocating resources to sustainable funds that, to conventional funds, due to an increase in investment interest by clients in ESG products, not only actively managed but also passively managed or indexed, This also coincides with a series of new ESG fund strategies launched last year, doubling in 2020 while traditional products decreased by 17%.

Europe has become more focused on ESG investment flows as lawmakers push for regulation designed to incentivize funding for companies and projects that contribute to climate change. Consequently, analysts and managers are sifting through company data to find ways to reduce its carbon footprints.

The integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment has accelerated during the coronavirus crisis and subsequent economic recovery. Also, as Hortense Bioy, Morningstar’s Global Head of Sustainable Research, comments, “We certainly didn’t expect many funds to be classified as Article 8. The landscape is very competitive, and asset managers really want to have as many funds as possible in the category of category 8 “.

After the explosion in assets in the fourth quarter, the first quarter has not lagged behind, although while active management continues to dominate, passive management is at a good pace. Flows increased almost 18% compared to 4Q20. ETFs and indexes managed to capture some 36.5 billion euros of these flows, which represents 30% of total flows as of 1Q21.

The reasons behind this growth are both the disruption caused by the pandemic, highlighting the need to build sustainable and resilient business models, as well as the fact that the universe of sustainable investment continues to increase. As Nina Petrini (head of passive management and ETFs for Iberia and Latam at UBS) commented a few days ago, “it continues to travel, especially in some asset classes where ESG analysis is more complex.” In this case, it would clearly be on the fixed income side, but we are witnessing the takeoff that is taking place today. Without going any further, Santander issued its third green bond for 1,000 million euros last week.

However, the ALFI study emphasizes the need for methodological standardization and transparency of ESG ratings, taking the necessary legislative measures to regulate ESG ratings in the future, given the disparity between different rating providers and that sometimes leads to risk of “Green washing”.