Escudero, positive for COVID

04/03/2021 at 1:20 PM CEST

Sevilla’s left-back Sergio Escudero has tested positive for covid-19 In the latest tests that Julen Lopetegui coaches and the player have undergone, he is asymptomatic and isolated at home.

Sevilla reported this Saturday the positive of the Valladolid footballer and therefore, to comply with the usual protocol in these cases, the training of this day, initially scheduled in the morning in the club’s sports city, has been postponed to the afternoon at same facilities.

Lopetegui’s team prepares the match that will measure this Sunday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium against Atlético de Madrid, of the twenty-ninth day of LaLiga Santander, for which, in principle, he will only have Escudero drop, since the rest are in good physical condition and there are no sanctions for this appointment.