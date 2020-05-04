Sergio Escudero was interviewed by his namesake and teammate Sergi Gómez in the prior to resume individual training at the Ciudad Deportiva. The Seville captain did not hide his desire to return to work at the Sports City with his colleagues: “It seems that this week we begin to see the light, to smell the grass. It is important to put on our football boots and go back to the sports city, which is what is missing. Even if it is to work one by one, better to do it there than at home. We want to return, but there are things that cannot be assured, there are many exposed people. “

If there is one thing that can be given a greater security quota, it is on the dates that UEFA has stipulated to end its competitions. The month of August has been chosen by the body for the conclusion of the Champions League and the Europa League, a month not usual for this type of matches but in which Escudero signs to stay on the beach with one condition. “It would be a very good sign not to walk on the beach in exchange for another UEFA Europa League final. It would be spectacular, another dream come true. It would be a great joy to have fewer days at the beach because we could be in that situation in August, “said the Valladolid.

As team captain, Escudero has been in contact throughout the quarantine with the team’s physical trainers to find out how his teammates’ response to confinement was: “Apart from all the training videos that the whole team has done together, in Joint session, I have been very in contact with Óscar Caro and Pepe Conde to see how people were reacting to this type of exercise. They tell me that the team is very committed to everything we do and that is highly appreciated.Finally, Escudero did not want to override his confidence in the possibilities of this Sevilla for the group that has been formed in the dressing room: “If I do not trust, who will trust my team. Of course I think we are going to achieve great things. There is a great atmosphere in the group. If you want to be in your job, as it happens to us, we will perform better “.