Escrivá proposes to support the pensions of the ‘baby boomers’ with taxes of “all”

Taxes of “all”. That is the key to sustaining the pensions of those born between 1960 and 1975, the most populous generation in Spain that is knocking on the doors of retirement, according to the head of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá.

The minister has defended that the public pension system is “very solid”, but that it faces a problem limited in time: the retirement of the baby boom generation, which will generate more spending until 2050 and that it is necessary to decide how to pay.

“When the time comes (…) if new sources of financing had to be brought into the system, which in any case are very small (…), the dilemma is whether it is paid with taxes that are paid by all or if the possibility of a more selective mechanism ”, he affirmed this Wednesday in his appearance before the Parliamentary Commission of the Toledo Pact.

In this way, the minister has opened the debate on an issue that he believes must be decided in the social and political sphere, after last week it cost him a rectification to raise the possibility that the baby boomers had to assume either some small adjustment in the pension or a few more months of work.

This Wednesday he did not want his words to be misinterpreted and he has limited himself to putting the question on the table, although he has stressed that it is a very important element to take into account, given that the younger generation incorporated into the labor market suffers a precariousness and a high unemployment rate that previous generations have not suffered.

“In the same way that no one disputes that gender consideration is a fundamental issue of justice and equity that must be incorporated into public policies, I am convinced that over time (…) raising the intergenerational equity mechanism will probably have also elements of justice and equity ”, he stated.

“This is what is behind the agreement and nothing more than that, it is a concept,” said the minister, who has vindicated the return to the consensus of the 2011 reform, in which the need for a factor of sustainability that was never developed.

Escrivá also recalled the importance of having repealed the “poorly designed” sustainability factor of the 2013 PP reform, which penalized life expectancy with a growing effect over time on the youngest, who would have had from 2050 a decrease in their pension greater than that of those who will retire in 2030.

This factor, initially planned to come into force in 2019 and suspended until 2023, would have meant a cut of 291 euros for a pension of 1,500 euros for a worker who retires at 67 years of age in 2070 and of only 101 euros for those who in the The same circumstances will retire in 2030, according to the calculations presented by Escrivá.

The reform of the PP fed the idea of ​​a “very fat problem”

Escrivá has explained that in recent years the most alarmist forecasts have fueled the concern of society and the belief that pensions will be lower each time, something that validated the 2013 PP reform with the message that there was “a huge problem ”.

On the contrary, the agreement signed with the social agents last week believes that it gives certainty to current and future pensioners by guaranteeing their purchasing power and reinforcing the sustainability of the system.

The minister has considered that the biggest problem of the system is that of improper expenses, something that is solved with the agreement signed with employers and unions that transfers non-contributory spending (around 2% of annual GDP) to the general state budgets .

As he explained, this is the reason why Spain has a greater deficit in the field of Social Security than other European countries with similar systems, despite having lower pension spending and higher social contributions.

Criticisms of the opposition

Parliamentary groups have generally been quite critical of this first package of measures presented by the Government to reform the pension system, which they have considered done “with a broad brush” and derived from a “partial agreement” with the “easy” part of the recommendations of the Toledo Pact.

In response, the minister has been “quite optimistic”, since he has described the criticisms as “staging” without substance behind and has recalled that he responds to his recommendations and that they will be able to make contributions to it during its parliamentary process.

He has regretted that the popular spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra, “for political reasons they have constructed a discourse that affects pensioners” and that “he has found a perfect ally” in the Canarian spokesperson, Ana Oramas, who has described him as a “liar ”Generating a call to order from the president of the Commission, Magdalena Valerio.

