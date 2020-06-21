Escort of the governor’s daughter shot against the former partner of María Escandón (Photo: Screenshot)

Juan Carlos Armendariz released the recordings of the moment when one of the escorts of his wife María Escandón, daughter of the Governor of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón, He faces him with a firearm and shoots him in the leg.

In the images it can be seen that the vehicle in which María Escandón allegedly traveled he runs over Carlos Armendariz, causing an argument between him and one of the security elements who immediately takes off his protective mask.

According to the narrations of the same Armendariz in the video seriesYes, he was persecuted and attacked for going to see his son and leaving him some flowers. before the celebration of Father’s Day, a story that has not been corroborated by the authorities or the accused party.

« Lord Governor, I ask for your support immediately. Today, June 20, 2020, just to go see my son and leave him some flowers, they grabbed me and started chasing me. It is sad. Look sir, I know I’m not going to walk the same way again, it’s all for my son, ”says the victim, who was accompanied by another unidentified red shirt subject.

Armendariz was transferred to San Lucas hospital, according to the information he gave in a video from the hospital before entering the operating room. In the recording, he can be seen on a stretcher with a doctor who asks for an explanation of the conditions in which the wound is found.

Through the State Attorney General and the Metropolitan District Attorney It was announced that they began an investigation folder for violent events that occurred on the afternoon of this Saturday, June 21, 2020 in the center of Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

According to the official statement, elements of the Ministerial Police Led by the Public Ministry prosecutor, they began investigative proceedings in the cabinet and in the field, aimed at clarifying the facts and determining responsibilities.

They reported that two male persons discussed on public roads at the height of Central Avenue between Central Street and 1st East of Tuxtla GutierrezLater, one of them activated a firearm, causing an injury to the other person’s left leg, which was helped by municipal authorities. The aggressor, on the other hand, was placed at the disposal of the Public ministry.

« The Office of the Attorney General of the State, headed by Jorge Llaven Abarca, reaffirms once again his serious commitment to the people of Chiapas to guarantee the rule of law and reiterates that no antisocial conduct will go unpunished, » they concluded.

Rutilio Escandón, Governor of Chiapas. (Photo: Chiapas Government)

Rutilio Escandón, Governor of the State and father of María Escandón, has not spoken about it officially through a statement or on social networks. Rutilio has served as the maximum authority of the territory since December 8, 2018.

Rutilio Cruz Escandón Cadenas was born on May 3, 1958 in the municipality of Venustiano Carranza, Chiapas. He studied a law degree from the Autonomous University of Baja California, a master’s degree in law from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and a doctorate from the same institution.

Until now He has held public positions as senator of the Republic in the LVIII and LIX legislature of the Congress of the Union by the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD); president of the social development commission; Secretary of the Governance Commission, the Justice Commission, the Limits Commission of the federal entities and the Population and Development Commission.

It was also multi-member federal deputy in the LX legislature of the Congress of the Union by the PRD; He was a member of the Human Rights Commission, the Committee on Regime, Regulations and Parliamentary Practices, the Justice Commission and the Supervisory Commission of the Superior Audit of the Federation.

