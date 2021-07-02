Escobar and Zvonareva will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On at 21:30 CEST

The Ecuadorian player Gonzalo escobar, number 52 of the ATP and the Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva, number 37 of the WTA won by 6 (5) -7 (7), 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-4 in two hours and twenty minutes to the Israeli tennis player Jonathan Erlich, number 72 of the ATP and the Czech tennis player Lucie hradecka, number 29 of the ATP in the 30th final of Wimbledon. After this result, the pair secured the place for the round of 32 of Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that Escobar and Zvonareva, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ service twice, achieved 68% in the first service, committed 4 double faults and took 70% of the service points. As for the defeated couple, they managed to break their opponents’ serve on one occasion, achieved 72% effectiveness, committed a double fault and won 66% of their service points.

Escobar and Zvonareva will meet in the round of 32 of the championship with the Dutch players Jean-Julien Rojer Y Andreja Klepac tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 48 couples face.