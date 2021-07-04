Escobar and Reyes Pla, champions of Spain before the Games

Palencia hosted the elite Spanish Championships this week. This Saturday the men’s finals took place and on Friday it was the women’s turn. Of all the new champions, two stand out: Gabriel Escobar and Enamnuel Reyes Pla. The first competed in a category higher than his (57 kg) and the second did it in his own (-91 kg). Both wanted to shoot before their big goal of the year: the Tokyo Games. Gazi Jalidov, who finished the pre-Olympic with discomfort, and José Quiles, who in the final part of the recovery process from an injury, decided not to risk.

Champions of Spain amateur 2021: male category

Martin Molina He took the Gold in -52 kg after beating the points, by unanimous decision, a brave Álex Tirado, representative of Castilla La Mancha. Showy fight and high level of a Molina who participated in this tournament as an independent. The Bronzes went to the Catalan Thomas Castejón and to the Basque Xabi Urrutikoetxea.

The -57 kg category was for Gabriel Escobar, that he arrived at the tournament as an independent and that he defeated Johan González, representative of the Basque Country, by unanimous decision. Escobar will travel to Tokyo soon and did a very serious match while Johan made it clear that he is a name to follow. The Bronze medals went to Joan Manuel Torres, from Asturias, and to the Navarrese Raúl Escudero.

The canary Javier Barroso took the gold in -60 kg after beating the points, by unanimous decision, Ronny Tirado from Madrid who, as many point out, made a Gold match. The Bronzes went to the Catalan Eduardo Torres and to the Riojan Ander Sánchez.

In -63 kg the gold was taken by the Andalusian Jaime Romero, which has starred in a sensational tournament. He defeated Catalan Kevin Camacho by unanimous decision in a very tactical duel. Bronzes for Zizou Chaoui, from La Rioja, and for Jael Enrique Montero from Madrid.

Sebastián Pinoargote was the winner in -69 kg. The Catalan representative defeated the Galician Aarón González by unanimous decision. In this category the Bronzes went to the Valencian Ismael Conde and to Alexis García, from Castilla y León.

Miguel Cuadrado took the Gold in -75 kg. The one from Castilla y León beat the points, by unanimous decision, to the Murcian representative Pablo Coy in a tense fight. The Bronze medals went to the Andalusian Abel Román and to the Galician David Álvarez who, by the way, liked him a lot throughout the tournament.

Carlos Alberto Lamela, Catalonia, was the winner in -81 kg after beating the points, by split decision, a fantastic Francisco Javier Mejías in a very close duel. Bronzes for Manuel Varela, from Castilla y León, and for Almahdi Timothy from Madrid.

Enmanuel Reyes Pla was crowned champion in -91 kg defeating Madrid Javier DomÍnguez Sevillano. Unanimous decision. The Galician representative proved to be prepared to go all out for the Tokyo Olympics. The Bronze medals went to the Andalusian Alejandro Pérez and Alejandro Carretero from Extremadura.

In the top category, +91 kg, he was dominated by Ayoub Ghadfa, Madrid, which defeated the Canarian representative Makhtar Diop by unanimous decision. Very interesting combat. Álex Leautaud, Catalonia, and the Valencian David Romero won the Bronze medals.

Champions of Spain amateur 2021: female category

In the first final, in -48 kgs, the Cantabrian Mari Luz Peral she got the gold medal after beating the points, by split decision, the Andalusian Carmen González. Mari Luz put in rhythm and pressure, many hands, but Carmen left flashes of a lot of talent. The Bronzes went to the Catalan Chaimae Bounouar and the Valencian representative Lucie Elise Riquelme.

At -51 kgs, in a frenetic combat, Marta López Del Arbol took the gold after defeating, by split decision, his partner in the national team Laura Fuertes. The Jaén, in 2 weeks, has achieved the Bronze in the European Sub22 and the Gold in Palencia 2021. Bronzes for Tatiana Pérez from Madrid and Paula González, from Castilla y León.

Fantastic and even was the final in -54 kg where Andalusian Mamen Madueño was proclaimed champion after beating points, by split decision, to the Catalan Andrea Lasheras. Bronzes for Paula Ruiz Cañada from Madrid and Paula Sánchez, from Andalusia.

Jennifer Fernández, from Andalusia, got gold in -57 kg after defeating Sara Estévez, from Madrid, by unanimous decision. The Bronzes went to the Cantabrian Marián Herrería and Irene Ruz, from Valencia.

Patricia Rodríguez Venegas, from Andalusia, conquered the -60 kg category after beating Lara García, from Castilla y León, by split decision. The Segovian is a fantasy boxer and will soon jump into the professional field. Los Bronces for Sara Eusebio, from the Canary Islands, and the Valencian Claudia Gonçalvez.

The -64 kg category crowned Melissa Tudge as champion who beat the points, by unanimous decision, to the representative of Valencia Fabiola Aggio. The Canary Islands continues to grow. Bronzes for Christine Oya, from Galicia, and for Desirée Gabarra from Castilla y León.

Patricia Martín Cabrera reigned in -69 kg. The Canarian starred in an action-packed final against a fantastic Ana Castelló, bss Valencia, whom she defeated by unanimous decision. Bronzes for the Andalusian Lucía Peinado and Sheyla Alonso, from Castilla La Mancha.

The -75 kg division was dominated by Galician Olga Vázquez. A great tournament was scored and defeated in the final by RSC, in the first round, the Cantabrian Ondiz Gutiérrez. The Bronze went to Andrea Humbrías, from Madrid.

Clara Paraíso won the gold in +81 kg after beating the points, by divided decision, to the Galician Daiane Ferreira. First title in the Elite category for the Riojan woman who, last year, won the Bronze in the Young European Championship in Montenegro. The Bronze went to the Andalusian Zaira García.