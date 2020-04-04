For doctors David Morens, Peter Daszak and Jeffery Taubenberger, authors of the prestigious scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine, the 1918 flu pandemic was the deadliest event in human history, with 50 million or more deaths, equivalent to 200 million in today’s world population.

For more than a century, it has remained a benchmark against which all other pandemics and disease emergencies have been measured. The 1918 pandemic is worth remembering and comparing, when the world faced yet another infectious disease emergency with the growing epidemic of the new infectious disease by COVID-19, which is caused by the severe coronavirus of the acute respiratory syndrome, that is, SARS-CoV-2.

This virus has spread throughout China for 2 months, and then has been exported to at least 204 other countries and he has been planting more than two secondary cases for each primary case. The World Health Organization has declared the epidemic as a public health emergency of international concern and then raised the alert to a pandemic.

Scientists likened it this way to the Greek myth of Pandora’s box, actually a pithos or vial: the gods had given Pandora a closed vial that she should never open.. Driven by human weaknesses, however, she opened it, releasing misfortunes and plagues throughout the world.

Of course, scientists tell us that SARS-CoV-2 did not escape from a bottle: RNA sequences closely resemble those of viruses that circulate silently in bats, and epidemiological information implies that a virus originated in bats infects unidentified animal species that are sold in China’s daily life, precisely in animal markets. Many of these emerging zoonoses have recently been seen, including SARS derived from the 2003 bat coronavirus, which was a previous severe acute respiratory syndrome, caused by a closely related coronavirus, which was terribly close to causing a fatal global pandemic that was prevented only with quick global public health actions and luck. Now, 17 years later, we are on a similar precipice. How do we get to this point and what happens next?

In the actual world crowded with 7.8 billion people, a combination of altered human behaviors, environmental changes and inadequate global public health mechanisms now easily turn dark animal viruses into existential human threats. A global human-dominated ecosystem has been created that serves as a playground for the emergence and host change of animal viruses, especially genetically error-prone RNA viruses, whose high mutation rates have provided opportunities for millions of years. It took the genome of the human species 8 million years to evolve by 1%. Many animal RNA viruses can evolve by more than 1% in a matter of days. It is not difficult to understand why we increasingly see the appearance of zoonotic viruses, the researchers warn.

In fact, these dramas can be watched in slow motion for over a millennium in the case of pandemic flu, which begins with wild waterfowl viruses that switch hosts to humans and then cause human-to-human transmission. A bird virus thus becomes a human virus. Coronavirus emergence takes a different trajectory, but the principles are similar: SARS, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and COVID-19 apparently originate from enzootic bat viruses.

The parallels between the two SARS viruses are striking, including the emergence of bats to infect animals sold in live animal markets, allowing direct viral access to crowds of humans, exponentially increasing opportunities for host change. Such live markets have also led to avian epizootics with fatal cases of “spill” in humans caused by non-pandemic diseases, influenza viruses adapted to poultry, such as H5N1 and H7N9. Thus, a humane cultural practice in a recently populated country has led to two coronavirus pandemics and thousands of serious and fatal international cases of “bird flu”.

But these are not the only examples of deadly viral emergencies associated with human behaviors. HIV arose from primates and spread through Africa through truck routes and sexual practices. The origin of Ebola remains uncertain, but in 2014-2016 the virus spread explosively in West Africa in association with fear and secrecy, inadequate information systems and infrastructure, and unsafe nursing and burial practices.

Arenavirus emergencies causing Argentine and Bolivian hemorrhagic fever are associated with agricultural practices, and Bolivian hemorrhagic fever spread through Bolivia by building routes that encouraged the migration of reserve rodents.

In Southeast Asia, the virus Nipah emerged from bats due to intensified pig farming in a bat-rich biodiversity hotspot. Human ape pox arose in the United States due to the burgeoning international wildlife trade. In the 1980s, human Aedes albopictus were spreading mosquitoes globally; In 2014 and 2015, pandemics of chikungunya and Zika virus transmitted by Aedes appeared.

The great epidemics associated with human overcrowding, movement and health failure occurred once without spreading globallyfor example, interregional plague pandemics of the 6th, 14th and later centuries; influenza pandemics from the 9th century; and cholera pandemics in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. When truly global pandemics became common, for example the flu in 1889, 1918, and 1957, they spread internationally by rail and ship. Then, in 1968, influenza became the first pandemic to spread by air transport, and was soon followed by the onset of acute enteroviral hemorrhagic conjunctivitis spread between international airports.

These events marked the beginning of our modern epidemic era, in which any disease that occurs anywhere in the world can appear the next day in our neighbor’s backyard.. This point was reached due to the continuous increase in the human population, overcrowding, human movement, environmental alteration and the ecosystem complexity related to human activities and creations. Cartoonist Walt Kelly was right decades ago: “We have encountered the enemy, and he is us.”

Preventing and controlling future pandemic events remains a global priority. With COVID-19, do you see a repeat of 1918? Although we do not “witness” the beginning of the 1918 pandemic, the evidence suggests that wherever it started, spread silently throughout the world, causing mostly mild cases, but also mortality of 0.5 to 1% or more, a rate that was initially too low to be detected against a high background mortality rate from unrelated respiratory diseases.

Then it suddenly exploded in urban centers almost everywhere at once, making a dramatic entrance after a long, stealthy approach. We are now recognizing the early stages of COVID-19 in the form of growing and geographically expanding total cases, and there are alarming similarities between the two respiratory disease emergencies. Like the pandemic flu in 1918, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is associated with respiratory spread.

Rapid public health measures are being taken to prevent an emergency from becoming a disaster, including isolating patients and contacts to prevent secondary spread. But will these actions be adequate? Most experts agree that such measures could not have prevented the 1918 influenza pandemic.. In fact, in the past century we have never been able to completely prevent the spread of influenza at the community level, even with vaccination and antiviral medications.

The problem is that most cases of influenza are asymptomatic, sub-symptomatic, undiagnosed, or transmitted before the onset of symptoms.. Can we do better with SARS-CoV-2, a virus with a presumably longer incubation period and serial generation time, but with an as yet undetermined to apparent case ratio and unknown rate of asymptomatic spread ? The answer to this question is critical, because without the ability to prevent such spread, we will cross a threshold where pandemic prevention becomes impossible. And we won’t know we’ve gotten there until it’s too late.

Hopefully, professors at The New England Journal of Medicine say, public health control measures can put demons back in the bottle. If they don’t, we face a daunting challenge equal to or perhaps greater than that posed by the flu pandemic of a century ago. As the late Nobel laureate Joshua Lederberg lamented the emerging infectious diseases, “it is our wits against their genes.” Right now, their genes are taunting us by adapting to human infectivity and sometimes spreading silently, without revealing all their secrets so far. But we are catching up. As we move forward, we should cheer up on the Hesiod version of the Pandora myth, in which Pandora managed to avoid a single leak: “There was only Hope left …, she remained under the edge of the bottle and did not fly away”