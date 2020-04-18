Brazil stopped to accompany an automobile accident, on April 19, 1994, at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, in Rio de Janeiro. The death of the young striker Dener saddened the world of the ball, especially for companions closer to the eternal shirt 10 of Portuguesa. From futsal in Vila Maria to the fields of Canindé and São Januário, Dener added friends.

– We met in a friendly match against Portuguesa’s baby tooth against Vila Maria’s team (Dener’s team). He was invited to go to Portuguesa. From then on, the friendship was on and off the pitch, ”said ex-right-back Tico, one of Dener’s great partners.

In addition to Tico and Dener, another teammate of the São Paulo Cup champion was former striker Sinval. The trio of friends marked the Brazilian youth competition in 1991, even being one of the teams with the best numbers. However, it was not always so.

26 YEARS OF HEALTH: Dener shone with the Portuguese shirt and died at the age of 23 in a disaster (Reproduction)

– I arrived at Portuguesa in 1988, as a youth, and Dener had a lot of shuttles. At that time, he paid very well in indoor soccer and he disappeared to play a game at Colégio Vila Maria. In the beginning, I would run after him to touch the ball. The collective was missing and we found each other a lot – Sinval remembered.

Anyway, between moments of play and extreme quiet, the promising player left good memories with friends Sandrinho, in futsal at school, Sinval and Tico, companions of Portuguesa, Ricardo Rocha, in Vasco, and Falcão, in the Brazilian team.

Read below some remarkable stories of Dener told by his friends:

RICARDO ROCHA: WAS SHOWING SERVICE AND PASSED OUT ON THE GRANJA

– When he arrived at the Selection, we were already training at Granja Comary. As Dener did not arrive with the group, he had to make a move. It was incredible. He did the first 100m and we shouted “It’s a record”. It was at such a great speed … He reached 300m and he couldn’t take it, he passed out on the field. Very funny, everyone laughing admiringly. It was very funny, no one believed in his leaving so quickly that it would happen.



SANDRINHO: GRANDMA’S STEAK AFTER TRAINING

– I met Dener and played with him at Colégio Bilac 1988. He won a scholarship to play, but studying he didn’t like it much, to tell you the truth. Much was missing. On many occasions, Dener stayed at my home after the games. And on Tuesdays, I took him to lunch with me at my grandmother Aurélia’s house. He loved breaded steak and chicken baked in the oven that my grandmother made.

Dener was champion of futsal tournaments at the school (Personal Archive / Colégio Bilac / Sandrinho)

SINVAL: CB 400 AND THE LORD WITH A REVOLVER FROM BRASÍLIA

– Since I’m from the countryside, I didn’t have the same malice as Dener. He taught me the trickery of the big city. Once, walking through the center of a city, I bought a CB 400 (motorcycle) and an old man closed us with a Brasilia (car). Dener went and cursed the old man, and I freaked out. The old man came after us, said he had a revolver, and Dener: “Are you going to lose to Brasília, Sinval?”. I freaked out. Me trying to escape you and then Dener was laughing. He told everyone that I lost to Brasília.

TICO: DENER THE FATHER

– I chose Dener to be my daughter’s best man. Since we met, we had an affinity on and off the field, and I lived at his house. The friendship with the family facilitated everything and the conversations, the same dreams of winning in life and in football. Sometimes he was reserved and closed himself off from his world. Even so, it was not rebellion, but a young man from the periphery who had difficulties like everyone else. And he seemed to miss a father figure. He had his monsters.

SINVAL: WAGE REQUEST EQUAL TO DENER’S

– We finished a São Paulo Cup very well, winning and I was a top scorer. The president at the time, Nelson da Custódia, put us a salary range per team zone, which for me and Tico was something around R $ 900, and Dener would earn R $ 1,100. At the time of signing, I refused. I wanted like Dener (laughs). So Dener and I were at the airport, going to Belgium, to be able to play abroad. The president sent for us at the airport. At the time, I thought I was just like Dener (laughs), for scoring a lot of goals. I felt like the ace.

Dener shone with the shirt of Portuguesa (Reproduction)

RICARDO ROCHA: DENER’S FATHER AND ADVISER

– Dener’s hiring was practically mine. He was a wonderful boy. We lived in the same building, so I woke him up. All morning I called and said: “Let’s go”. We went to training together. I was a father and an advisor to him, he was a boy. We talked a lot about life, about football, and he had a dream to play for the national team.

SINVAL: ESCAPES TO PLAY FUTSAL

– In Portuguese times, the director of the time (Mário Fofoca) was going to get Dener from Vila Maria. At that time you paid more for those who played futsal and Dener needed the money. He would have to take a turn, the hall could be provisional and football would give him another future. He started training on a daily basis, preparing better. In that, he returned to Portuguesa.

Dener debuted for the national team under the command of former athlete Falcão (Reproduction)

FALCÃO: QUARRY IN ARGENTINA WITH THE YELLOW

– I made Dener’s first call-up in the national team. And he got into a game against Argentina, in Buenos Aires. When I called him, he was 17 or 18 years old. I believed in him so much that I called a quarry there in Argentina and put him in the second half. He was that player that you felt he would not shake. At Dener, you could see that the guy has a head. He was emotionally ready. Dener had that. We looked at each other and I said “let’s go”.

