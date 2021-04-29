ESA’s new telescope will search for dangerous asteroids

The Armageddon movie is another example of our deepest fears: that one day an asteroid so dangerous that it will kill life on Earth as we know it will arrive. Because that’s what happened to the dinosaurs. For this reason, space agencies detect and analyze potentially dangerous meteorites. In addition to the DART and Hera missions, from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), to better understand how to deflect these objects; we also need other tools. The network of Flyeye telescopes will be an instrument absolutely necessary in the search for potentially dangerous new asteroids for life on this planet.

This same week the last telescope has seen the first light, that is, it has been used for the first time, as explained by ESA in a press release. The TBT2 telescope, as it has been called, is located at the La Silla Observatory of the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in Chile. This telescope you are not alone to search for asteroids dangerous to Earth. Together with him he works another identical instrument located at the Cebreros Deep Space Satellite Tracking Station, according to the space agency.

«The project is a testing bench to demonstrate the capabilities needed to efficiently detect and make follow-up observations of near-Earth objects, “says Clemens Heese in the statement; Head of the Optical Technologies Section at ESA and leader of the TBT project. “Even though the telescopes themselves are fairly standard in design, they will allow us to develop and test algorithms; remote operations and data processing techniques that our future Flyeye telescope network will use to conduct automated night surveys of the entire sky. ‘

Dangerous asteroids

“The project is a test bed to demonstrate the capabilities needed to efficiently detect and make follow-up observations of near-Earth objects” Clemens Heese, Head of ESA’s Optical Technologies Section and TBT Project Leader.

The most dangerous asteroids for life are also the largest. And they are precisely the easiest to detect due to their large size. For this reason, in principle we can be calm. On the one hand, because space agencies such as ESA or NASA are already watching the sky and cataloging the objects they find, paying special attention to those that may crash into Earth. And, on the other hand, because we would see them arrive with a little margin and we could act.

That does not mean that we are free of the worst meteorites. For this reason, telescope networks like these can help us find other objects that can be dangerous to life as we know it. We have already seen that interstellar objects, although rare, are a bit more prevalent than we thought. In fact, it is said that up to 7 interstellar objects visit the solar system each year. That could be a problem. Or not, since we are starting to develop strategies to know what can be a danger and to remedy it.

Movies like Armageddon or Deep Impact or series like Salvation have talked about the possibility of a dangerous asteroid hitting Earth. But we can be prepared by continuing to research and invest in telescopes like ESA’s TBTs. With these new telescopes we will not be caught distracted, that’s for sure.

Related