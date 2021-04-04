Esapekka Lappi, close to closing its presence in the Rally de Portugal

Finn Esapekka Lappi is ready to give a second ‘life’ to his WRC career. Without a seat in the premier class of the World Rally Championship, the suomi driver is determined to regain his prominence and compete at the wheel of a ‘Rally1’ in 2022. To achieve this goal, Lappi has chosen to compete in the WRC2 category in order to stay on the radar of the three manufacturers involved in the championship. His ‘premiere’ in the category could not be better, since Esapekka achieved victory in the WRC2 category at the Arctic Rally, vastly beating Andreas Mikkelsen.

After showing talent and speed on the snowy sections of the Arctic Rally, Esapekka Lappi is very close to ensuring his presence in the Rally de Portugal. In fact, the former Toyota, Citroën and M-Sport driver is closing the budget for expand your program with the Movisport team, structure that gave him the opportunity to compete in the WRC2 class of the Arctic Rally with one of his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5s. For now, the objective of both parties is to contest at least one more event together and that event is the Portuguese appointment that takes place between May 20 and 23.

Esapekka Lappi and her manager Timo Jouhki work to gather the necessary support to be in Portugal and thus continue to show their potential, even thinking of becoming a test driver for one of the manufacturers in the development of their ‘Rally1’ this year: «We have a plan and that happens to go out with the same car in Portugal. Nothing is completely closed, but that is our intention. Portugal is a good rally, it is not a very fast race and it gives us enough margin to specify the budget. Definitely, this would be a great option for us when it comes to being active».