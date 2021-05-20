ESA wants to create a constellation of satellites around the Moon to service future missions

ESA presents its project for the creation of a “constellation of lunar satellites” to facilitate future missions

The idea is to create a shared navigation and telecommunications service that facilitates missions to the Moon

These satellites can be very useful for a future inhabited and permanent lunar base

“Create one constellation of lunar satellites to allow a permanent lunar presence and sustainable space exploration. “The ESA presented on Thursday a project to create a shared navigation and telecommunications service for future missions to the Moon, which will make them much easier.

“Given the missions would not have to deal with these navigation and telecommunications services, they will be lighter. This would leave room for more scientific instruments or another burden, “say those responsible for the project, which is part of the Moonlight initiative. ESA assures that “Each individual mission to the Moon will be more profitable.”

The idea is to develop “a system dedicated to lunar telecommunications and navigation”, financing for it two consortiums of companies who will design the project and put those satellites around the Moon. “Building them independently would be expensive, complex and inefficient,” say ESA officials.

ESA explains that “An accurate and reliable navigation and telecommunications service would allow missions to land wherever they wanted. Radio astronomers could establish observatories on the far side of the Moon. The rovers could glide across the lunar surface more quickly. It could even allow rovers and other equipment to teleoperate from Earth. “

The initiative is presented with looking even further afield. “The project will help us open the way for future missions to Mars and beyond,” they said Thursday at the presentation of the project. For now dozens of international, institutional and commercial teams are planning to send missions to the Moon with a view to establishing a permanent human presence. These telecommunications satellites they could even serve a future permanent inhabited base.