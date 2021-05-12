ESA covers a classic Queen song

Rosetta spacecraft operations manager Andrea Accomazzo is also part of this entertaining music video featuring Includes images from ESA’s European Space Operations Center in Germany.

In ‘European Space-Ody’, ESA members sing about the missions Aeolus, Gaia, the terminology of a spacecraft operator, but also BepiColombo, ExoMars, Gaia, Mars Express, METERON and Galileo (very appropriate, of course), performing the song on vocals, guitar, bass, piano, and a simulated drums made with Cluster satellite models. Quite a success.

We leave you with the ESA music video.