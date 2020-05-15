ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 12: Eryk Anders poses on the scale during the UFC 236 weigh-in at State Farm Arena on April 12, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC / Zuffa LLC via .)

Eryk Anders’ career in MMA has been high and low, before coming to the UFC he was undefeated in 8 professional fights and his first two fights in the octagon most prestigious in the world, too he got two victories.

But then instability came to his professional life, he lost three times in a row and he was alternating fights in the Semi Heavyweight and the Middleweight, he currently has a professional record of 13-4 and he has won his last two fights. This Saturday, May 16, he will be facing the Pole Krzysztof Jotko, who also comes with two wins in a row, therefore the winner will take a firm step to appear in the UFC rankings.

Anders spoke exclusively for lowkickmma and explained why he expects a tough fight against his rival on duty:

“I’m waiting for a fight. A very experienced man, former top 10, so he knows what he is doing. So I said that fights take place everywhere against the cage or on the ground. He has been in this for a long time. I am super impressed with your ability to go out and get wins. When they are unanimous or a divided decision. I think his last fight was a split decision. So, you know, he’s going to try to do whatever it takes to achieve victory. “

Anders revealed that he plans to use his aggressive style and usual pressure against Jotko and he seems to be sure that it will be enough to get the victory. He also said he wants to become a middleweight champion while acknowledging that he has a lot of work to do to make that happen.