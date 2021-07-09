Erviti runs out of prize in Nîmes

07/08/2021 at 7:03 PM CEST

“Come on, Erviti, come on!” It is the cry that reaches the corridor who knows that when the train stops at the station, they have to get on the wagon. «Not every day a gregarious person disputes a stage of the Tour». Imanol Erviti arrives second and resigned to Salvador Allende avenue in Nîmes. He entered the escape by chance, because there was a lurch and suddenly he found 12 others with asphalt in between. It happened when the wind stopped blowing and a certain chicha calm took over the platoon.

Erviti, 37 years old and 12 Tours with him, escaped but worried because he is the one who must protect Enric Mas in stages threatened by the wind, like yesterday en route to Nîmes and today on the way to Carcassonne. Because Erviti is the archetype of gregarious and the route captain, orders and commands, from Movistar. He is a hard-working man on the road, a domestic as he was called before, one of those who go down to the car for drums, those who lend the bike if the boss loses it and those who receive the order to pull so that the Leader stay at the wheel sheltered from the air and running with less wear.

But nobody is there to give anything away. And much less the Movistar, and because Mas already had Jorge Arcas by his side, a debutant but who is playing a good Tour away from the camera and the successes. So Erviti pulls forward, seeks victory and enjoys the glory of feeling like a star on television and many times head of the race with the option of fighting for the victory and adding a victory to the two stages of the Vuelta that appear in his record. on the Tour.

Everything is perfect. Erviti’s legs work, he rolls wonderfully coupled, the wind does not bother and the platoon with Tadej Pogacar, who for a day has buried the hatchet, relaxes for a quarter of an hour. All expensive. The 13 began to attack each other and little by little the weakest were falling; Without strength it is not even worth calling yourself Julian Alaphilippe.

Erviti is already there with only two rivals. And then comes the attack of the German Nils Politt, Peter Sagan’s teammate who yesterday said goodbye to the Tour. There are 10 kilometers to go. Neither does the heat tighten, nor does the rain threaten and to make matters worse the wind has calmed down. «When he demarró I was going to the limit. It was simply a matter of legs». It is already known. Either the gap closes immediately or seconds begin to fall before a runner who feels animated, who hears the shouting of the residents of Nîmes, who hits his helmet as if celebrating that his head is clear and that he will achieve the dream he seeks, a Tour stage. It is the one that escapes Erviti, who knows that he must go back to work for Mas, take care of him on the plain as Alejandro Valverde does on the mountain, the one that choked the Mallorcan cyclist just two kilometers from the top of Ventoux. There he was short of breath. The wounds from Sunday’s fall ached and the podium in Paris turned uphill. But he promises to keep fighting … and with Erviti by his side. To victory.