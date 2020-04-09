Alfa Romeo suspends much of its workforce

At Haas they are still working to finalize the measures that will be implemented

The crisis caused by the coronavirus increasingly affects more Formula 1 teams. At Alfa Romeo they have also decided to carry out the equivalent in Switzerland of an ERTE – Temporary Employment Regulation File – and at Haas, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen They have offered to lower their wages.

Alfa Romeo joins McLaren, Williams and Racing Point and also makes an ERTE that touches a large part of its staff, made up of more than 500 people, due to the coronavirus crisis, according to the Swiss newspaper Blick.

At Haas, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, the starting drivers, have offered to lower their wages in the face of this crisis. Team employees can take advantage of paid leave made available by the US government to all workers its company suspends these months.

“We cannot develop for three months while we have no income. Some teams can, but all the little ones agree that this is not possible,” says Haas boss Guenteher Steiner, speaking to the German website Guenther Steiner.

In these circumstances, Steiner reveals that Grosjean and Magnussen have shown solidarity with the other Haas employees. “They came and said ‘if you need us to do something, tell us,'” he adds.

“They are talking to us about it. They see the situation we have, we have not finished talking yet, but it seems good to negotiate it. Right now we are working with several possibilities in mind, aware that our pilots have agreed to help us. I think that is fine But we have to finalize details, “says Steiner.

This is the same as Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi, Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll have done. In addition, the executive director of Formula 1, Chase Carey, has further lowered his salary compared to what was initially known, which was only 20%, according to a source from the FOM to the French newspaper Ouest France.

