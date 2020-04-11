As reported by Formula 1 itself, Haas has temporarily laid off most of its staff at the American team base in Banbury – in the UK – due to the coronavirus. Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have agreed to lower their wages to help workers.

For all its staff on British soil, Haas has been forced to apply the equivalent of an ERTE – Temporary Employment Regulation File. The measure came into effect on April 1.

Affected employees are guaranteed 80% of their current salary. Those who earn more than £ 2,500 a month will receive that amount from the British government and the rest will be paid by the company.

A spokesman for the American team has confirmed to Formula 1 that there are key employees who will continue their work during the confinement by Covid-19. Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are also expected to have accepted a reduction in their pay.

Guenther Steiner, the team boss, recently confirmed that the French and the Danish were willing to collaborate with their teammates. In turn, he announced that the American team was going to take this measure due to lack of income.

Haas also has his Formula 1 team bases in Italy and the United States. The situation of the workers in the factories of Parma and Kannapolis is unknown.. The team will keep its employees informed of any updates.

Yesterday, Renault announced the same measure that Haas applies today. In total, more than half a grill has already been forced to apply an ERTE. Recall that McLaren, Williams, Racing Point and Alfa Romeo have also done so.

