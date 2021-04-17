ERTE at Renault plants until September due to lack of chips

In VW Navarra they weigh new closures

The management negotiates with the unions the adaptation of the workforce to the elimination of 30 work days that will affect the 9,159 workers in the assembly, body and engine plants in Valladolid and Palencia.

The lack of supply of electronic components is holding back the production of automobile companies around the world. This Monday, the management of Renault Spain has set up a negotiating table to establish a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) that will affect all its workers in Castilla y Len from this month until September 30.

The company believes it is necessary to request 39 days of unemployment in the factory of Palencia, 32 in the body and assembly of Valladolid and 31 days in the one of engines from the Valladolid capital.

The company has been applying the flexibility measures approved in the collective agreements, but it says that it has already exhausted its scope of application and that the solution for the stability of the factories lies in the negotiation of the aforementioned ERTE.

This Monday the consultation period has been opened to process the File and the next meeting with the unions will be held on Wednesday April 14th.

Vokswagen Navarra

In Navarra, the Volkswagen factory has communicated for its part the probability that production will have to stop next week due to the lack of supply of semiconductors and other technological elements, the majority coming from Asian factories.

The company has not communicated to the union representatives the extension of the stoppages in production, since it considers that volatility is a constant in the supply of electronic chips. He has apologized for convening the unions on short notice, but assures that at the moment you decide to stop production, call the Works Council immediately.

Volkswagen had already announced last March that reduce its expected production for 2021 to 257,258 vehicles. The manufacture of the Polo, T-Cross models and the new launch Volkswagen taigo is at the mercy of the global shortage of electronics.

