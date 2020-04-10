Affected employees are guaranteed 80% of their usual salary

Renault has announced that the majority of its staff at the Enstone factory have received the equivalent of an ERTE due to the coronavirus crisis. The diamond mark explains that these employees will have 80% of their gross salary insured, while those who are still active, including the management team, will reduce it by 20%.

The Covid-19 has made a great impact in the world of Formula 1. Since the suspension of the Australian GP, ​​only negative news has happened for the paddock. Many workers at the Grand Circus are already affected by the situation.

Williams, McLaren, Racing Point, Alfa Romeo and Formula 1 itself have already announced the temporary suspension of part of their staff to try to save their coffers. Renault has joined these entities and has done the same at its Enstone factory. The British equivalent to an ERTE – temporary employment regulation file – has been in force since April 1 and will last until May 31.

However, affected employees are guaranteed 80% of their current salary, according to Renault. Workers who maintain their normal activity as well as the management team have reduced their salaries in the same proportion, that is, by 20%. It is not specified if this also affects Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon, pilots of the French team.

Cyril Abiteboul, team leader, explained that this measure has been taken to protect the team. The team that returned to the premier class in 2016 is in a delicate situation.

“The very complicated human and health situation that we live together with the confinement of France and England does not allow us to measure the impact that it will have on our sport. Therefore, we must use all the measures at our disposal to get out of this period of inactivity and uncertainty, “he said.

On the other hand, Renault has announced that the factory of its engines in Viry-Châtillon has had its operational activity reduced since last April 6 and this will last up to at least 12 weeks. Depending on the evolution of the pandemic, it will be decided if everything returns to normal or if the factory closes entirely as a precaution.

