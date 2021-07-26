Erste AM foresees a good performance of Equities, High Yield bonds and emerging Fixed Income in the second half of 2021

generic_mercados_native

Balance of the markets 1H 21

Alexander Lechner, Multi Asset Manager of the management company, believes that the rapid recovery of the economy – which is not yet complete – has particularly supported risky asset classes so far this year. Global equity markets rose 14% excluding currency effects in the first half of 2021 (as of June 30, 2021; source: Bloomberg).

Bond markets followed two different paths: risk assets such as corporate bonds High Yield in Europe and the USA, they gained about 3%; Secondly, fixed income instruments offered low returns (especially higher credit quality government debt), and capital flows are also tied up for a longer time (ie longer duration) in these products.

The reopening of the economy after the lockdown was a tailwind, especially for cyclical equity sectors such as energy and financial companies. The bond market in the US and Europe was driven by higher interest rates, as reflected in the yield on 10-year government bonds. The rise in yields could be explained by the rise in inflation, something that Lechner considers transitory.

The pressure on prices is mainly due to the increase in the prices of energy, food and raw materials, as well as the reduction of the output gap, and this will subside again in the coming years.

Growth will peak in the second quarter “Due to the positive environment, we expect global economic growth to remain strong in 2021 and 2022,” says Lechner.

The recovery will be significant: “We expect growth in the US to peak in the second quarter. After that, the economy should continue to grow, but at lower rates.” Central bank monetary policies, fiscal policies and stimulus programs as in the US, which directly underpin the disposable income of consumers, are the factors that sustain financial markets.

In addition, infrastructure programs are also underway. According to estimates by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), these disbursements would significantly increase the budget deficit, a situation that would support equity markets, whose valuations are already “at the upper end of the historical bandwidth.”

Relatively speaking, and considering low interest rates, valuations are attractive, says Lechner. Additionally, analysts expect global equities to post strong earnings growth in the coming years.

The forecast for 2021 is + 46%. If prices remained level, the P / E (price / earnings) ratio would fall to 17x levels in 2023, explains Lechner. In addition to support from the business cycle, the charts also give buy signals for risk assets at the moment. “Our internal indicators are currently positive for equities, high yields and emerging market bonds.

Furthermore, money market funds in Europe have seen significant capital inflows in recent years, while they have been offering very low or even negative returns. Part of this capital may be reallocated to risk assets. Central banks continue in expansionary mode.

As for interest rates, central banks will keep the money tap open. “Central bank balance sheets have expanded enormously,” says Lechner.

Still, some central banks – notably the Fed – are considering prudent exit strategies. USA it is increasingly prone to downsizing its bond-buying program once there have been significant gains in the labor market and in inflation. Announcements in this regard could occur in the summer or fall.

The expectations of Fed members regarding the first interest rate hikes in the US have changed in recent weeks; more specifically, they have increased.

In Europe, this will still take a while. “We do not anticipate any increase in 2022 or 2023,” explains Lechner. In any case, yields on government debt will remain low in the medium term, according to Erste AM’s forecasts, and this trend is unlikely to change in the second half of the year. However, a slight rise in yields could lead to bond prices falling again.

AUM Erste AM first half As of June 30, 2021, Erste AM manages assets worth € 72.8 billion and has further expanded its market share in Austria Assets managed by Erste Asset Management increased in the first half of 2021 by 4,600 million euros, up to 72,800 million euros.

In Austria, Erste AM increased its market share to 22%, with assets under management of € 45.8 billion. Retail clients represent a growing share of the demand for funds (along with institutional investors); As CEO Heinz Bednar points out: “Last year started well, and the trend continues into 2021.” Erste Asset Management is particularly pleased with the growth of the sustainable investments (ESG funds), and in particular of the so-called impact funds.

Impact investing aims to provide not only a financial return, but also positive social and environmental effects. The global debate on climate and environmental protection has brought the issue of sustainability to the fore in all areas, including investment.

About one fifth of all assets managed by Erste AM (i.e. 13,000 million euros) It is made up of funds that comply with special regulations in the environmental, social and / or governance fields.

Erste Asset Management celebrates 20 years of sustainability

Erste AM launched its first environmental equity fund 20 years ago, sparking a wave of green investments in the domestic fund market. 15 years ago it established an alliance with WWF Austria, from which numerous milestones were produced: the prohibition of controversial weapons in 2021, the pooling and exercise of voting rights for all equity funds in 2015, the measurement of CO2 risks in 2019, the extension of the manager’s carbon policy in all investment funds, and the corporate integration of ESG criteria in 2020.