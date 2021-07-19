Errors about the assault on a toilet in the Metro

Throughout this weekend the video of a aggression suffered by a user of the Madrid Metro at the hands of another who did not wear masks has gone viral. Some images that show the violent reaction of a man who hits another in the face and leaves without the first being able to be identified. Since its viralization, some data has been published that, according to the RTVE news verification service, are not correct or, at least, have not yet been confirmed through official sources.

One of the things that was said was that the attacked person had been a police officer, but it has been confirmed that it is a toilet. Another question is the reason for the aggression suffered by this traveler. It has been published that it would have been for having recriminated the young man with the pink cap and that he abruptly left the wagon after hitting him because he was not wearing a mask. Something that, from RTVE, they point out that it has not yet been confirmed, although it is the main hypothesis that is being considered.

Another of the doubtful points about what happened is what the aggressor hit his victim with before leaving yelling “I hope you die”. It has been said that he could have attacked him with an awl or a blunt object, but it seems that what he was holding in his hand could be another object that is not clearly visible in the images. Another erroneous fact is that the health has asked for the eye in which he received the blow. The 12 de Octubre Hospital has confirmed to the RTVE verification service that the victim was discharged and that “he has not lost his eye.” At the moment, it is unknown what is “the extent that the injury may have.”

In statements to La Vanguardia, health sources from the aforementioned hospital, where the victim works, have assured that, Although he has not lost his eye, he has lost vision. They also point out that the mask, the main hypothesis with which the researchers work, could be the origin of the discussion.

And, although part of the dissemination of the video has been produced by the alleged request of the Police for citizen collaboration to help identify the aggressor, the body has denied that this was the case. However, the person who has requested the dissemination to help identify the man with the pink cap and without a mask has been the spokesman for the Police Union Alternative, Alfredo Perdiguero.

The National Police has opened an investigation to clarify what happened in that Madrid Metro wagon last Thursday, July 15, on a route on Line 1. For the moment, as far as it is known, it is 100% unknown what was the reason for the attack (if it was a violent reaction to a request to put on the mask or other cause), what exactly he hit him with (without an object or with a bare fist) and the identity of the aggressor.

