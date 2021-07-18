Errol Spence: “I’ll retire Pacquiao”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 11: Manny Pacquaio and Errol Spence Jr. attend a press conference on July 11, 2021 in Los Angeles for their upcoming Fox Sports PBC pay-per-view fight. Pacquaio vs Spence pay-per-view will be on August 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Frank Micelotta / Fox Sports / PictureGroup)

Errol spence will play the most important fight of his career on August 21, when he faces Manny pacquiao. The American was very sure of his options when analyzing the fight on Showtime.

“I think Pacquiao will retire after this fight. I don’t know if I’ll finish him off before the limit, we’ll see »Spence said.

“I definitely want that fight against Crawford, and we just have to make it happen. If it cannot pass, I will have to gain weight »Spence said, considering his chances of facing Terence Crawford in the not-too-distant future.