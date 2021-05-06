Errejón’s response when asked if Pablo Iglesias and Podemos have failed

Pablo Iglesias and Íñigo Errejón in 2017. (Photo: GTRES)

The leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, has been asked in an interview on Cadena Ser if the departure of Pablo Iglesias can be considered a failure of him and of United We Can.

The former founder of the purple formation began by saying that politics is a very tough sport and has once again emphasized the importance of Iglesias in “the political change” that Spain has experienced. “Now he deserves all the luck and all the tranquility that they have not allowed him to have until now,” he added.

After these first words, Errejón has affirmed that it is not a failure of United We Can: “It is not. It was a project that did not reach its fundamental objectives. We had important differences that I think are noticeable today in the way of making policies, but it is not a failure ”.

It has influenced that “people are in politics for a while, then they leave it and when they do, they must have the utmost respect.” “Yesterday I was scandalized by some of the reactions I heard because when a political leader leaves him, you have to ask for respect and wish luck,” he said.

In addition, you have refused to consider yourself as the heir or representative of the purple project. “It would not be fair to say that. The project decided mostly to go to a place that I think was not the original but that is perfectly legitimate. I have always thought in the same way. I have tried to carry my ideas in a fair and correct way forward and that is what I try to do ”, he pointed out.

Errejón has concluded by acknowledging that he is proud of the baggage and of the things they deal with both in national politics and in Madrid. “In politics and in life you can’t rewind and you have to be proud of the past and look at the present …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.