Errejón’s applauded speech on the fear of LGTBI couples to shake hands

Sometimes life sneaks into Congress and, suddenly, the speeches of politicians are really used to focus on the true heartbeat of the citizens. This is what has happened in the government control session, when the leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, has used his time, his only bullet, to ask about LGTBIphobia and the pain suffered by people who are intimidated and even attacked for their sexual preferences.

In a highly applauded speech on social media, the Madrid deputy recalled that, according to data from the European Union, “half of LGTBI people in Spain avoid holding hands in the street with their partner for fear of being attacked, 41% say they have received insults, threats or persecution ”. “This hatred does not rain from heaven, it is sown, because in Spain there are speeches and political leaders dedicated day and night to sow hatred,” he accused, with the ultra-right bench, his target, almost empty.

“It is said first that those who go to the hunger queues are subsidized and supported, and hatred is sown against the poor. Racist ads are put against children in the Madrid metro – that you have to be cowardly and miserable to put children in the act – and it turns out that afterwards a 12-year-old boy gets his face cut off in Guadalajara. Or it is said, as a leader of the extreme right in our country: “We have gone from beating homosexuals to now they impose their law.” And later, the insults are daily, the last to a famous water polo player, that if they say that to him, what will not happen in schools or in parks in Spanish cities ”, denounces Errejón.

His complaint, he says, is not n

