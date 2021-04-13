Errejón will support the PSOE after the 4M even if he does not lower taxes in Madrid

Íñigo Errejón, on January 28 in Congress. (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

The leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, makes it clear that he will not hinder the formation of a left-wing government in Madrid. The founder of Más Madrid has confirmed that he will support the PSOE candidate for the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, after the May 4 elections in case the sum of forces allows an alternative Executive to that of Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Errejón seals his fate to that of the PSOE despite the fact that the Socialists have warned that taxes will not be raised.

Errejón has assured in La Sexta that “there will be an alternative government” if they manage to add the necessary seats and that he will give his support to the socialist candidate “without red lines or vetoes.” Thus, the leader of Más País and a deputy in Congress has affirmed that if Gabilondo says that taxes are not “a priority”, they will sit down to negotiate and assess “what the priorities are.”

The co-founder of Podemos has stressed that the new autonomous government that will come out after 4M will last only a year and a half because the statute of autonomy forces elections to be held again. According to Errejón, in this period the priority is “to finish the vaccination and start the recovery.”

Errejón has also pointed out that the candidate from his training to the Community of Madrid, Mónica García, affirmed that the first “fiscal measure” that he would put in place is “not to steal and not to waste” and that with that the people of Madrid will save “a lot ”.

The leader of Más País has pointed out that tax justice must be done in Madrid and that the community cannot be a tax haven

