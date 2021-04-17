Errejón triumphs with his response to a man who shouted “Long live Spain!” in full rally

Íñigo Errejón, during a More Madrid rally. (Photo: TWITTER: ÍÑIGO ERREJÓN)

Íñigo Errejón, leader of Más País, participated this Friday in an act of Más Madrid in the Madrid town of Arganda del Rey.

During his speech, a man, from afar, shouted “Long live Spain!”

Errejón then stopped his speech to reply: “A Nobel laureate has just shouted ‘long live Spain’. Sounds perfect to me, of course! But let’s see when, in addition, they remember the Spanish ”.

“Let’s see if in addition to Spain they also remember the residences where the elderly Spaniards are,” Errejón continued, “of the health centers where we Spaniards need to go, of the employment policies that we Spaniards need, of labor policies or of the housing policies that we Spaniards need ”.

“Of course you do, you don’t love your country more than I do, the only difference is that I also care about the people, the Spanish people and the daily problems of the Spanish people,” he added between applause.

A moment that Errejón himself has shared on his Twitter account, where the video has already accumulated more than 150,000 views.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

A journalist from ‘Time’ denies Andrea Levy after a tweet directed at Íñigo Errejón

Errejón shares the controversial phrase of a deputy and asks: “Guess which party he belongs to”

Abascal takes out a paving stone in Congress and Errejón sends him this notice: “They are just a hair away”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.