Errejón sweeps Twitter with his response to a message from a Russian athlete about a Spanish gymnast

The spokesperson for Más País in Congress, Íñigo Errejón, in a file photo. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS / GETTY IMAGES)

The leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, has responded this Sunday to the sexist message of the Olympic medalist Tatiana Navka about the Tenerife gymnast Crístofer Benítez. And he has done it very clearly.

The Russian athlete has become viral – and not precisely for the better – after criticizing the Spanish skater. Navka shared on his Instagram account a video of Benítez’s sports routine in the Copa de la Reina, held in Guadalajara, and accompanied him with the following statement: “The masculine will continue to be masculine and the feminine will continue to be feminine. And my kids will never see this and they won’t think this is the norm. Contradictorily, in that same text, Navka ended up being considered “tolerant”.

These words have generated a great wave of outrage and numerous criticisms over the weekend for their clearly sexist content.

The last to speak was the leader of Más País, who has left a strong message on his Twitter account that in a few hours already exceeds 7,000 likes and has been shared by more than 1,000 users.

“An Olympic medalist recently said that ‘feminine is feminine and masculine is masculine’ and her children will never see this. So here I leave you this marvel by Crístofer Benítez, so that it reaches each house. Enjoy it just like me! ”Errejón wrote along with a video of the athlete

Benítez has also spoken on his Instagram account, where he thanked the support received after the “attack by the Russian Olympic skater who totally lacks sporting values ​​and respect …”, he remarked.

“There have been many years fighting for this sport to be equal and little by little it is being achieved. Spain can be proud to be the pioneer country in hosting the Spanish Men’s Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships and above all to support us ”, he added.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE