Errejón speaks for the first time about the departure of Iglesias

Errejón e Iglesias, in an image of January 7, 2020 in Congress. (Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images)

The first headline of this 4M is that Isabel Díaz Ayuso has swept. The second is that Pablo Iglesias leaves politics. He announced it shortly after the electoral results were known in Madrid and, although many say that he already had it very thoughtful, almost the entire country was caught by surprise.

The signs of support among his teammates have not been long in coming, but probably the one that generated the most expectations was that of his old friend and party co-founder, Íñigo Errejón, who left Podemos in 2018 and later became part of Más Madrid.

Errejón’s last tweet is from 12 hours ago, when he celebrated the “magnificent results” of Más Madrid, which “however do not prevent the victory of the PP”. No trace of mention of the leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, in his timeline.

This Wednesday, however, Errejón has been asked about the issue in the session of the Board of Spokespersons in Congress. And the spokesperson for Más País has been very clear. There Errejón has praised the “fundamental” and “decisive” work of Iglesias in Spanish politics, and has also condemned the “personal harassment” to which his entire family is being subjected.

“I am going to say one thing that is obvious, and that is that Pablo Iglesias has played a fundamental role in Spanish politics and in the political change in Spain,” the leader of Más País began by pointing out.

Errejón wished Iglesias “the best in this new stage”, before lamenting that the leader of United We “has suffered intolerable personal harassment that must stop immediately, which should have stopped a long time ago.”

