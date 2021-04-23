Errejón gets all the applause with his first tweet after Iglesias’ departure from the debate

Íñigo Errejón in Congress. (Photo: GTRES)

The leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, has valued what has been the news of the morning: the candidate of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, has left the debate of Cadena SER prior to the elections on May 4 after her Vox counterpart, Rocío Monasterio, will not retract her statements.

Vox’s policy, in an interview with RNE, had questioned the veracity of the threats received by some members of the Government. “We condemn all kinds of violence and I encourage Iglesias to go to a police station to report these threats. What I have said is that we Spaniards do not believe anything about this government, if you are so brave, get up and leave, which is what many Spaniards want, ”said the Vox candidate.

After these words, Iglesias has left the set and, after the intermission, the debate is over. Reactions and convictions have been immediate. One of the most critical has been that of the leader of Más País.

Errejón has assured that “there are no conditions to debate like this.” “No more shows given to the extreme right. This was the last one ”, he said. In addition, the former politician from United Podemos has stated that what the population has to do is “sweep them away at the polls.”

The PP of the Community of Madrid has also reacted on Twitter, but it has done so in a much more controversial way and positioning itself next to Monastery and Vox: “Iglesias, close when you leave.”

A few minutes later, the PP of the Community of Madrid has deleted that message.

After that, the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, has assured: “If it has been put, it will have been to say that in the debates this is good …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.