Errejón destroys Monastery for its blunder in the electoral debate

Íñigo Errejón, in Congress. (Photo: EFE)

Íñigo Errejón has triumphed on Twitter with his reply to the Vox candidate for the Community of Madrid, Rocío Monasterio.

The representative of the extreme right has generated an important stir in the social network of the blue bird for the comment that she has directed to Mónica García, from Más Madrid, in the middle of the Telemadrid debate.

“You, Mrs. Mónica García, I had to explain to you at a spokespersons meeting what the covid was because you did not find out and you were dedicated to making a proposal on the protection of the Grisito cat or on the gender of our toilets, to that Mrs. García was dedicated ”, has come to say Monastery.

The curious thing about the situation is that García is a doctor at the October 12 Hospital and has been working in his position since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Rocío Monasterio just said in the #DebateTelemadrid that she explained to @Monica_Garcia_G what the Covid was because she was on something else. To Mónica García ”, Errejón wrote on Twitter.

A message that has in less than 10 minutes more than 1,800

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Ayuso’s gesture that has deeply outraged Iglesias: up to three times he has told him

It shouldn’t have been heard on TV, but everyone has heard it: in the background, but clear

Díaz Ayuso does not know how many people have died in Madrid from coronavirus

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.