Errejón denounces what has happened to a trans woman from Más País when entering Congress

The Plenary of Congress debates this Tuesday the taking into consideration of the Trans Law registered by ERC, Más País, Compromis, CUP, Junts per Catalunya and Nueva Canarias and that was presented as an alternative to the text on this subject drawn up by the Ministry of Equality and “Blocked” for months by the PSOE for approval in the Council of Ministers.

Socialists will be obliged, thus, to position themselves in the Lower House on the processing of this text that includes gender self-determination, access to assisted reproduction of the group, measures for the repair of trans people or the inclusion of a third box for non-binary gender, among others.

During the debate, the deputy of Más País Íñigo Errejón has assured: “We are talking about a group that has between 85 and 90% unemployment, many worse mental health numbers, that has much lower life expectancy and this is not only exclusively data ”.

To prove it, he explained that they have invited a colleague from the party, a trans woman, to the Congress to help him prepare the intervention. “And it turns out that he has had difficulties to enter because the DNI still says that he is a person who is no longer,” he stressed.

“And you can say: ‘Well, but it is a detail because basically it is to enter Congress.’ Now imagine it every day, imagine it in the doctor’s office, imagine it in a bureaucratic procedure, imagine it in transport, imagine it in a job interview ”, he asked.

This text was registered last March, following an agreement by the Federation Plataforma Trans y ‘Euforia. Trans-Allied Families’ with some of the …

