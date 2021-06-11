Ernie Lively, actor and father of Blake Lively, dies at 74

Actor Ernie Lively has died at the age of 74 in Los Angeles after suffering a heart problem. His family, who were with him, have confirmed the sad news. In addition to having a long career in front of the cameras, he is also known for being the father of Blake Lively.

Ernie Lively was born in Baltimore with the name of Ernest Brown Jr. Before launching into acting, he was a teacher and was posted to Vietnam, returning as a captain in the Marines. His first roles took place on television, with series such as ‘The Waltons’, ‘The Nutty Sheriff’ or ‘Falcon Crest’.

In addition to continuing to appear in episodes of series such as ‘The X-Files’, ‘The West Wing of the White House’ or ‘Hotel, Sweet Hotel: The Adventures of Zack and Cody’, he also had roles in films such as ‘Partners and Hounds’, ‘American Pie 2’ or ‘Rustic in Moneyland’. He appeared with his daughter Blake in both installments of ‘One for all’.

Actor and mentor

Throughout his life he also dedicated himself to preparing new actors, and managed to bite the acting bug out of five of his daughters and sons, including Blake. Among his pupils we can find Alyson Hannigan, Brittany Murphy or Jason Priestley. His health has been delicate since 2003, when he suffered a heart attack that left him with half an organ useless, but he was a pioneer in undergoing gene therapy to help repair dead cells, which has allowed him to live and work a few More years. His last role was in ‘Phobic’, a 2020 thriller directed by Bryce Clark.