Ernests Gulbis beats Andrej Martin in qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On at 16:01 CEST

The Latvian player Ernests gulbis, number 188 of the ATP, won in one hour and fourteen minutes by 6-1 and 6-2 Slovak tennis player Andrej Martin, number 115 of the ATP, in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Wimbledon.

During the match, Gulbis managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 61% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 66% of the service points. As for the Slovak, he never managed to break serve, achieved 70% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 48% of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.