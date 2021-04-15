Ernesto Jerez the favorite sportswriter among baseball fans

All baseball fans have something in mind and that is that we cannot see a baseball game if it is not narrated by our favorite commentator Ernesto Jerez.

Since his beginnings in journalism, the native of the Dominican Republic always knew how to narrate baseball games with great passion, in such a way that fans of this sacred sport immediately identified with his way of narrating each game.

Because to see a game that Ernesto Jerez is not narrating would hardly be the same since the love generated has been implanted in all the fans who love baseball and who also follow the career of this great chronicler of world sport.