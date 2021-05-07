Ernesto Jerez breaks the silence and talks about Albert Pujols.

The most beloved chronicler of baseball in the Spanish language breaks the silence and talks about what happened to Albert Pujols.

That the Angels have released our @PujolsFive reaffirms us that this is a business. Albert wanted more playing time and the team was unwilling to give it to him. In the end, I hope it’s not the last time we saw Pujols on the pitch. #DQNO – Ernesto Jerez (@EJerezESPN) May 6, 2021

The sportscaster is shown in his text a little affected since Albert Pujols was an iconic player.

In his opinion and that of many, Albert still had a lot of gas left in his tank and that the City of Angels Team made a very hasty decision.

If we go back a bit in the Los Angeles Angels, Vladimir Guerrero also played on that team, and when that Dominican star player had a slump in his offense due to his advanced age, the team terminated his contract.

We would have liked to see a Latino player overcome the barrier of 700 home runs connected in the Major Leagues.

At the time, the Dominican Álex Rodríguez was very close to achieving that great feat, but some inconveniences with the team added to many injuries he could not achieve and decided to retire.

The Dominican player has to make a decision whether to continue playing baseball or whether to permanently retire from professional baseball.

One of the options for which he could opt in Dominican is to return again to the team that was born as a professional baseball player and later become a superstar.

It would be a possibility that the Dominican player would have.

So in the next few days Albert Pujols will make a decision and hopefully it will be to continue playing in the best Baseball in the world, so that he can break as many records as possible, because the fans want him to continue playing baseball.

And his desire not to play anymore, he will quickly reach the hall of fame after passing the respective time for his eligibility.