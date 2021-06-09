Ernesto Contreras celebrates 15 years as director and premieres Impossible Things – El Sol de México

Ernesto Contreras brings to the cinema stories that delve into emotions. In her 15 years as a director, she presented characters who are in search of their identity. “What interests me the most is talking about how we relate to each other. Not only in love matters, but of all kinds. Understand the human being, but also me as a spectator about what I like to see on the screen, what I expect from a film and try to achieve that as a director ”.

Contreras will premiere on June 17 Impossible Things, a script written by newcomer Fanie Soto, whose plot conquered him from the first reading.

“The story has a question of originality, but more of power about two apparently simple and gray characters that as you get to know them you get hooked on them and what happens to them. And it is a story that becomes something endearing, of resilience, solidarity and generosity. And suddenly those kinds of things are what you need to see on the screen, “he explains in an interview with El Sol de México.

Impossible Things follows the story of Matilde and Miguel. She, a 60-year-old woman who, after the death of her violent husband, finds herself alone and without financial support.

He, an aimless young man who spends his time distributing marijuana. In an unexpected way, both begin a peculiar friendship that leads them to rediscover each other and find their own path.

“It’s a movie that addresses that possibility of starting your life over no matter what stage you are in, of being open to adventure and explore. The interesting thing is this generational difference in the characters, but in reality it speaks of human beings, of that possibility of meeting and contact that was what interested me and that I think develops the story very well ”.

Filmed in the Aguamiel Housing Unit, in the Iztacalco neighborhood, the film stars Nora Velázquez – known for her character as Chabelita – and Benny Emmanuel (As the saying goes), who transmit an emotional bond that went from fiction to life real.

“They both became super friends and on screen they generate this empathy and indisputable connection between the two characters,” says Contreras.

“I saw Nora in La calle de la amargura (Arturo Ripstein) and I found her work interesting, so I thought there was something there to explore. Besides that she had this fragility that Matilde needed. And in Miguel’s case we saw a lot of young people until Benny came out. But the most important thing was to see them together. It was the two of them and other actors, but this equation was what seemed perfect for the film and I think I was not wrong.

After the premiere of Impossible Things, Ernesto Contreras outlines the launch of The Murderer of Oblivion, a series that will be part of the HBO Max catalog, which has Damián Alcázar and Paulina Gaitán among its cast. In addition to a Netflix series produced by Dynamo in which he participates directing four chapters.

Ernesto Contreras is also preparing what will be his first production in the United States. And although there are two projects that he will film in the neighboring country, it is the immigrant drama Crossing borders that has already been announced to be developed with the production companies Latitude Media and Wink Pictures.

It is a film based on the true story of a 14-year-old sexually abused girl in Guatemala who gives birth to a premature baby in Florida who dies, for which she is accused of murder.

“We are still in the development of the story and ideally it will be next year when it is filmed. It is a very nice script that Carlos Contreras is doing, who was invited to develop this story ”.

Making a production in the US means a new goal for Ernesto Contreras, an opportunity to have new experiences. “Something that I like as a director is the possibility of being surprised as long as they are projects that excite me and imply challenges,” he concludes.