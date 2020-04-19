Lawrence Stroll’s landing at Aston Martin is paying off. It is not that we are talking about new models –although the new engine they have been working on for a long time has been presented–, not even an increase in sales. It is being noticed in the financial rearmament of the brand with the arrival of new investors, the most urgent thing in the face of the company’s revival.

Following the announcement of Toto Wolff’s investment in Aston Martin, another powerful shareholder comes to the firm, Ernesto Bertarelli, born in Rome but Swiss nationalized.

Bertarelli, the richest man in Switzerland, will take 3.4% of the shares of the British firm. His fortune is considered the 151st in the world, with a family heritage of the order of 18,000 million dollars, just over 16,500 million euros, of which half correspond to his staff according to Forbes.

The bulk of his fortune comes from the pharmaceutical sector. His grandfather started working at Seromo, a pharmaceutical company of which he became general manager, a position in which he was sworn in by Ernesto’s father. The family became the first shareholder of the company, which Ernesto decided to direct towards Biotechnology a few years ago, which allowed him to give an important opportunity for activity. In 2007 they sold it to Merck.

Bertarelli is known in the world of sports for sailing, more specifically for the Copa América that he managed to win with Team Alinghi, after a million dollar investment. Bertarelli won it twice, once as a defiant and once as a defender of the title; The latter organized it in Valencia and was the one who made the port area the base of the Copa América and later these facilities served to set up the Valencia Street Circuit where several editions of the F1 European Grand Prix were held.

Along with his sister Dora, Ernesto is the patron of the Bertarelli Foundation, focused on marine research and neuroscience. It is also the driving force behind the Biotech Campus in Geneva in collaboration with Swiss universities.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.