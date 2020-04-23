The name of Ernest Francis Witty Cotton it is totally unknown to many. Born in Barcelona in 1880, it was already part of the Anglo-Saxon colony established in the Catalan city. But not only that: Witty was one of the early pioneers of the sport of racket in Spain. And that was not only dedicated to tennis.

Like many athletes of the early twentieth century, Ernest had many concerns about sports. His brother Arthur and he were true sports lovers and they found a very different dilemma from the one experienced in England, specifically that of Merchant Taylor’s School, in Merseyside, where they came from: sports like soccer and tennis were still to be developed. They would do it within the Catalan aristocracy and bourgeoisie, and these two brothers they played a fundamental rolel.

As Pedro Hernández relates in La Vanguardia, the call lawn-tennis He took his first steps through the families of British settled in places of business, such as Huelva (where soccer also arose, in the town of Riotinto), San Sebastián, Madrid or Valencia. These families sometimes relied on a simple net and sticks in the garden of their flirtatious Victorian houses to wield their rackets. Witty saw a buoyant project, in a Barcelona in full industrial and commercial boom, with more and more foreigners populating it. So, he decided to start making calls to these families, he tried to organize them under the umbrella of the International Federation and convinced the British Consul in Barcelona to rent a place in the Clarís Street, next to Paseo de Gracia, where to build two tracks. In that same place the Barcelona Lawn Tennis ClubNow, of course, the Real Club de Tenis de Barcelona.

But it was not the only project that made its way at that time. One of the Witty brothers’ greatest friendships was that of Joan Gamper, neither more nor less than the founder of Fútbol Club Barcelona. Gamper and Witty shared passions, soccer and tennis, and coincidentally (or causally), that 1899 also saw the birth of what would end up being the largest soccer club in the city. While Arthur Witty and Joan Gamper focused on growing FC Barcelona, ​​one on the field of play and the other through offices, Ernest was adamant in trying to develop white sport in Spain. This did not deprive him, however, of playing a fundamental role in the history of Barcelona Football Club, since through the company with his brother (current Witty SA) imported sports equipment to Barcelona. It did not matter if they were regulated soccer balls and whistles for the referees or if they were posts, nets and rackets to play tennis: they became pioneers of these sports, developing them and providing the logistics and materials they needed.

But Ernest still had time to make his mark. Witty had more plans to shape this emerging sport. At the same time that other spaces were born to play tennis, in 1903 decided to organize the first international tennis championship in Spain. It was baptized as First International Lawn-Tennis Contest in Barcelona, and was created through an Executive Committee with members of four Barcelona City clubs: the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona (chaired by Witty), the Polo de Club de Barcelona, ​​the Salud Sport Club and the Sportsverein Barcelona (the club of the Germans).

In a wink of fate, as if the gods were rewarding him for his enormous work, Ernest Witty was the greatest winner of that event, prevailing in the men’s singles and doubles while his brother, who by then had become the President from Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​he conquered the mixed doubles with his wife. As you can see, everything stays at home: years later, Ernest also tried his luck in football, playing six games with the culé jacket and helping Barça win its first Cataluny Championshipa in 1905.

Witty was very complicit with the Satrústegui, the family that presided over the San Sebastián Recreation Club. This led them to the next step in the history of Spanish tennis: the creation of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, in 1909, during the celebration of a tournament in the Donostia capital. The so-called Royal Lawn-Tennis Association of Spain, of which Satrústegui was the first president and Witty one of its members, was merely the continuation of the Lawn Tennis Association of Barcelona.

So Ernest had left an indelible legacy. Some time later he would return to see how his beloved RCTB changed its headquarters, in the middle of the 20th century, and witness the dispute of the Conde de Godó Trophy, which had been born in 1953. That tournament has ended up becoming one of the events of greater relevance in the international tennis scene, whose record includes the best rackets in history. Its germ is found in the mind of Ernest Witty, the friend of Joan Gamper, footballer, tennis player and businessman, the mastermind behind the development of tennis in Spain. Without it, perhaps, tennis in our country would not be what it is. For now, a piece of the history of the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, ​​the Conde de Godó Trophy and Spanish tennis is entirely yours..

.