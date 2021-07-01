Erling Haaland would have already chosen a team for next season: Chelsea

07/01/2021

Erling Haaland’s future is approaching the Premier League. And not for the 2022-2023 season as it was taken for granted, but for this very summer. Although Dortmund assured that the player will not appear in this market window, in England they assure that Chelsea already negotiates to seize the services of the Norwegian attacker.

The ‘Daily Mail’ collects information from the podcast ‘The transfer window’, carried out by Ian McGarry and Duncan Castles, from The Times. In this podcast it is commented that Erling Haaland hopes to sign for Chelsea this summer and that negotiations are already underway.

The current European champions and Dortmund would have started the talks at the beginning of June despite the fact that the starting price for the signing of Haaland was close to 200 million euros. Regardless of the amount of the transfer that is agreed -if there is an agreement-, Chelsea have another great handicap to overcome: Mino Raiola.

The forward’s agent wants to include a termination clause in the goalscorer’s contract to be able to leave the British team at a certain price, something the British do not want to agree to. “Mino Raiola intends to include a termination clause in Haaland’s contract so that he can go out and ensure that his next moveAfter leaving Dortmund, be fluid and concrete when it comes to pay and structure, “said McGarry.

In addition, Raiola would be asking for a high commission for the signing of Haaland that Chelsea would not be willing to accept either. “Haaland comes from Borussia Dortmund and hopes to join Chelsea before the new season starts. This is something that they have to fix between Raiola and Chelsea and see if the player and Dortmund end up signing the agreement, “says the aforementioned journalist.